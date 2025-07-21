Vinitaly and the City: Calabrian confidence on show

By Hamish Graham

At the second edition of Vinitaly and the City in Sibari, Calabria, Calabrese producers took centre stage, demonstrating the viticultural dynamism of a region better known for its gastronomic output.

A key message at the events was that the relatively untapped potential of Calabrian wines in the UK market means that buyers should consider hopping over the Messina strait when visiting the region’s more renowned Sicilian neighbour.

However, some larger producers, such as the 100ha Ippolito 1845 winery from the well-known Cirò DOC, do already have UK distribution. The winery’s riserva wine, a full-bodied rosso made 100% from the indigenous Gaglioppo, demonstrates well why Hallgarten already imports from the 1m-bottle-per-year-estate.

The ambition of Cirò region was underlined by its aim to have its riserva red wines, such as the aforementioned Ippolito, classified as DOCG. Although yet to achieve the classification, Cirò wine’s consorzio is confident that 2028 will herald the first year of DOCG status. These wines will be produced from grapes from the 2025 harvest.

Zito, another producer from the Ionian-straddling Cirò, exemplified the range of wine styles on offer from Calabria, being rich in style. Although yet to achieve UK distribution, the 800,000-bottle-per-year winery is already well established in European export markets including Germany, France and the Netherlands.

On show from Zito was a charmat-method spumante produced from the local Greco Bianco grape, as well as a delighful rosato made from the malleable Gaglioppo. The former is available to the trade at a reasonable €3 and the latter €3.50.

Zeroing in one of the region’s many smaller producers, the five-year-old winery, Akra from the Terre di Consenza DOC, typifies the UK export potential of Calabrese producers at this scale.

The 25,000-bottle producer is spearheaded by CEO Sindy Galasso, who arrived back in her native Calabria just two months ago to lead her family’s estate. This followed three years working in London, including a stint in fine wine investment. Galasso explained how the winery is already looking to expand production, as shown by its in-demand Moscato wine which has already sold out for the year. Galasso is keen to export to the UK thanks to her London connections in the drinks trade.

Akra produce a gastronomic rosato, alchemised from the indigenous Aglianico (70%) and Magliocco (30%). Although richer, darker rosés may not align with the UK’s preference for Provençal-style pinks, their on-trade potential ought to be re-evaluated. Calabrian wine rosatos would pair brilliantly with meaty, fatty dishes in the British restaurant scene.

Staying on the topic of food, a constant topic of discussion while in the produce-rich region, Vinitaly and the City put it on an almost equal pedestal to wine at the event. This was an understandable decision thanks to the culinary delights the region has to offer – be that prosciutto made from the local suino nero (black pig) or the regional caciocavallo cheese.

Raising the profile of the region is a project which will draw from both Calabria's wine production and farming talents. The touristic as well as export potential of this joint offer is clear, a symbiotic relationship that could raise the profile of both internationally.










