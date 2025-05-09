North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

The Sustainability Manager will be responsible for leading the sustainability agenda at North South Wines, engaging with internal and external stakeholders, and industry bodies, to drive all aspects of social and environmental sustainability, as appropriate to the company’s goals. This includes maintaining our B Corp accreditation and meeting improvement goals, as well as managing the ISO 14001 accreditation process for the company.

Role: Sustainability Manager

Reports to: Head of Technical

Direct reports: None

Place of Work: This is a hybrid role with a minimum of two days a week in our offices in Bicester

This is an exciting and critical role within the business, reporting into our Head of Technical and Master of Wine. The Sustainability Manager will build an ambitious and comprehensive, market-leading sustainability strategy to ensure North South Wines continues to be the envy of the drinks trade in this arena, making us the ‘go to’ for our customers.

The role will help raise North South Wines’ profile and uphold the company mission, values and goals internally and externally.

The Mission

To champion better business in wine distribution by providing excellent customer service, investing in our workplace wellbeing, reducing our impact on the environment and nurturing strong partner relationships.

The Vision

To discover and distribute great value and quality wines that UK consumers will love in a way that upholds the commitments we have made to our partners, employees and our planet.

Our Values

Our values of Commitment, Tenacity, Collaboration, Courage and Integrity are at the core of our success, and these should be demonstrated in everything that you do.

Responsibilities

Sustainability strategy

Responsible for leading the development of NSW’s sustainability strategy

Management of B Corp accreditation process for company – responsible for maintaining B Corp certification and working towards improvement goals, coordinating input from other employees as required

Accountability for meeting and exceeding company sustainability targets

Writing of annual Impact Report

Running JEDI Committee

Representing NSW at industry sustainability events & initiatives

Sustainable Wine Roundtable engagement

B Local engagement

B lab food systems working group engagement

Proactively keeping abreast of developments in the sustainability landscape, both within the wine industry and more broadly, affecting NSW to ensure NSW is at the forefront in these areas

Organisation of annual social and environmental training for employees

Coordination and communication between teams on sustainability matters

Script work for interviews

Environmental responsibilities

Management of ISO 14001 accreditation process for company, inc. coordinating input from other areas of the business as required, working with support provider Aviso, and coordinating with audit body BSI

Responsible for annual analysis of packaging impact, reporting of progress and planning to meet targets

Utilising OPRL membership

Oversight of waste reduction programme

Engagement of employees in home and office environmental stewardship

Managing data collection across teams and input for annual Carbon footprint report with system provider Greenly

Stakeholder engagement

Sustainability screening for new suppliers and service providers

Liaising with external stakeholders to improve sustainability credentials; annual supplier sustainability questionnaires and review of packaging targets; monitoring compliance with NSW sustainability targets

Supply chain mapping, risk management and engagement on social and environmental risks

Running materiality assessment every 3 years

Sales team support

Completing sustainability and product information requests from customers

Ensuring compliance with customer sustainability targets

Social responsibility

Work with Drinkaware to maximise involvement

Responsible for implementing community engagement plan, including managing relationships with charity partners & organising calendar of company charity / volunteering events

1% for the planet annual audit

Manage Ethical Trade including keeping Sedex questionnaire fully updated

Skills and experience

Proven experience in sustainability management, successfully developing and implementing sustainability strategy within an organisation, and working collaboratively with key stakeholders

Highly organised and self-motivated

Strong and persuasive communicator

Comfortable juggling multiple priorities, managing processes and meeting deadlines

Team player able to break down barriers that get in the way of effective team working

Able to pick up, assimilate and share information with ease

Strategic thinker with a proactive approach

Your key behavioural characteristics

I am a self-starter

I take ownership and embrace opportunities that require me to leave my comfort zone

I can tailor my communication for the audience and enjoy working cross-functionally

I work hard to exceed expectations

I learn from my mistakes and strive to do things better next time

I embrace and drive change – I want to make a difference

I am passionate, optimistic and determined

I like to work in a positive team environment and have fun at work

Other

The Sustainability Manager will be willing to travel as required (within the UK, and abroad on occasion) and be available to represent NSW at relevant trade and sustainability events, as well as being an active participant in the Oxfordshire B Local community, and company charitable initiatives. A full driving licence is desirable but not essential.

Our commitment to Equity, Diversity & Inclusion:

At North South Wines we believe in building more value together, we see diversity in all forms as a source of enrichment. We’re proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer, and we’re committed to building an inclusive, diverse community that celebrates and welcomes everyone based on merit. Our employment policies and practices ensure that we are committed to providing equal employment opportunities in all aspects of employment without regard to any individual’s age, disability, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation or gender reassignment, marital or civil partnership status and any other characteristic protected by law.

To apply please contact: jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk

Application deadline: Friday 30th May.