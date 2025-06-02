Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

One third of UK hospitality businesses operating at a loss

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  02 June, 2025

A third of hospitality businesses are operating at a loss and are at risk of failure, according to a survey carried out by UK Hospitality, The British Institute of Innkeeping, the British Beer & Pub Association and Hospitality Ulster.

The organisations say the survey “lays bare the impact of recent increases to employer National Insurance Contributions (NICS) and the changes to Business Rates on hospitality businesses”, which amounted to £3.4bn in extra costs.

The number of UK hospitality businesses now operating at a loss represents an 11 percentage point increase on the last quarter. According to the survey, six in 10 reported that they have had to cut jobs and 63% have reduced the hours available to staff in an attempt to “mitigate the increases and stay afloat”.

Operators are demanding action from government, calling for “a reversal to Employer NIC changes, a VAT reduction for hospitality, and expedited delivery of lower business rate multipliers”.

In a joint statement, the trade bodies said: “The government seems to be setting itself up to miss its own targets with these most recent cost hikes for the hospitality sector.

“Hospitality is vital to the UK economy but is under threat from ongoing costs rises, which the April increases have only exacerbated. Jobs are being lost, livelihoods under threat, communities set to lose precious assets, and consumers are experiencing price rises when wallets are already feeling the pinch.

“The government must act urgently to mitigate for the changes to Employer NICs and also deliver on its promise of root and brand Business Rates reform. The overall tax burden on our sector must be reduced, including consideration of the long-standing ask of a VAT cut for the sector, so the hospitality industry can return to investment, job creation, and growth in communities the length and breadth of the country.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

London Wine Fair showcases emerging regi...

Joint statement bemoans impact of EPR on...

Bibendum-owner C&C Group's operating pro...

Guy Woodward: how to avoid putting off c...

IWSR expects global drinks trade to grow...

5 minutes with Kate Venugopal, Wine Inst...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95