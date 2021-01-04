Nicholls awarded OBE

By Lisa Riley

UK Hospitality (UKH) CEO Kate Nicholls has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list for her services to the hospitality sector.

Nicholls was particular recognised for her work during the pandemic, throughout which she has been a visible industry figurehead lobbying government for sector support.

Referring to 2020 as “a year of continued despair and heartbreak for hard-pressed hospitality businesses", Nicholls said: “Our industry was hit first and hit hardest by the pandemic but, despite this, there have been countless inspirational examples of leadership, resilience and collaboration, of people coming together to support their local communities during this unprecedented time, helping to feed frontline NHS and key workers, the homeless and support others in need.”

It was those values that “make me proud to have represented and been part of such a wonderful sector for many years”, she added.

Moreover, Nicholls paid tribute to the entire UKH team for their “tireless work and campaigning throughout the year, continually highlighting to government the specific challenges our sector faces”.

The focus of UKH was now to continue to press government for additional financial support to help businesses survive through the winter and be in a position to reopen and welcome back customers, Nicholls added.

Nicholls has led UKH since it was formed in January 2018 from the merger of the British Hospitality Association and the Association of Licensed Multiple Retailers.

