Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Nicholls awarded OBE

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 January, 2021

UK Hospitality (UKH) CEO Kate Nicholls has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list for her services to the hospitality sector.  

Nicholls was particular recognised for her work during the pandemic, throughout which she has been a visible industry figurehead lobbying government for sector support.

Referring to 2020 as “a year of continued despair and heartbreak for hard-pressed hospitality businesses", Nicholls said: “Our industry was hit first and hit hardest by the pandemic but, despite this, there have been countless inspirational examples of leadership, resilience and collaboration, of people coming together to support their local communities during this unprecedented time, helping to feed frontline NHS and key workers, the homeless and support others in need.”

It was those values that “make me proud to have represented and been part of such a wonderful sector for many years”, she added.

Moreover, Nicholls paid tribute to the entire UKH team for their “tireless work and campaigning throughout the year, continually highlighting to government the specific challenges our sector faces”.

The focus of UKH was now to continue to press government for additional financial support to help businesses survive through the winter and be in a position to reopen and welcome back customers, Nicholls added.

Nicholls has led UKH since it was formed in January 2018 from the merger of the British Hospitality Association and the Association of Licensed Multiple Retailers. 

She is also chair of the Tourism Alliance, representing all bodies across the sector.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Cadman Fine Wines: General Manager Wine Division

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long read: From hospitality to homelessness

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95