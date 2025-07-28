Bancroft onboards Yarra Valley’s Oakridge Wines to portfolio

By Hamish Graham

Importer Bancroft Wines has announced the addition of Oakridge Wines from Australia’s Yarra Valley to its portfolio.

The move sees Bancroft’s Australian ranks swell, with Oakridge joining the likes of Margaret River’s Cape Mentelle and McLaren Vale’s Chapel Hill on the supplier’s Aussie listing.

The winery was originally conceived to produce just one wine per year, though by 1986 it had diversified its offering to include a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Carbernet-Merlot blend. The estate’s well-known Pinot Noir and Chardonnay also highlights the cool-climate expressions Oakridge has to offer.

Damian Carrington, MD of Bancroft Wines, sees the addition of Oakridge as a natural step given the importer’s history.

“Back in the 1990s, our founder Adam Bancroft MW built his reputation by championing quality Australian wineries and introducing their wines to the UK market. We’re proud to continue that legacy with the addition of Oakridge — a benchmark Yarra Valley estate that reinforces our ongoing commitment to premium Australian wine.

“Following the addition of Josef Chromy from Tasmania earlier this year, this marks another step in deepening our roots in the region and strengthening our offering.”

David Bicknell, Oakridge chief winemaker, added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Oakridge back to the UK at a time when there’s growing appreciation for refined, site-specific Australian wines.

“The UK has always been an important market for us, and we’re excited to connect with wine lovers and trade partners who value craftsmanship and authenticity.”

The Oakridge wines on offer to the UK market from Bancroft will be available to taste at Bancroft's Autumn Tasting on Monday 22 September, 10:30-5:30. You can register for the event here.










