Bibendum-owner C&C Group's operating profit rises with revenue stable

By Hamish Graham

The owner of importer Bibendum, C&C Group has announced its results for the financial year ending 28 February 2025.

The operating profit at the Irish drinks giant rose by +28.5% to €77.1mn, while its adjusted-earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (adjusted-EBITA) also saw a boost, with the figure rising from €93.7mn to €112mn, representing a +19.5% change. Overall net revenue at the company saw a slight rise year on year with this number now standing at €1.66bn for the 2025 financial year, growing marginally from 2024’s €1.65bn.

The group’s distribution arm Matthew Clark Bibendum’s customer numbers rose by 8%, as well as seeing a growth in revenue.

C&C Group CEO, Roger White, is positive about the firm’s performance despite the headwinds facing the drinks trade.

He commented: “The group has progressed on a number of fronts over the last year, despite the ongoing challenging macro and market backdrop...

“Within distribution, Matthew Clark Bibendum continued to deliver positive momentum, achieving consistently improved service levels, growing its customer base by 8%, providing great range and value.

“Looking ahead, year to date trading is encouraging. With the key summer trading period ahead, we are executing our plans for the year, supporting our customers, investing in innovation and brand-building, people, and systems, whilst continuing to simplify the business and control costs.

“We remain focused on building a solid platform from which we can maximise the potential of the group. We are developing plans to grow sustainably whilst delivering on our financial targets, creating increased long-term shareholder value.”

Elsewhere in the business, the group’s two leading brands, Tennent’s lager and Bulmers cider, gained market share with C&C optimistic about future growth opportunities for both.









