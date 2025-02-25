Bibendum announces slate of new appointments

By Hamish Graham

The premium wine specialist, Bibendum Wine, has announced a series of new appointments in its sales and commercial teams. Leading the changes on the sales side is the appointment of Andrew Ingham as sales director, while Ntola Obazee (pictured) takes on the role of e-commerce director within Bibendum’s commercial team.

Andrew Ingham joins after holding senior roles in both the on and off trade with Greene King and Morrisons, as well as managing retailer buying teams in both China and Australia. Ingham will be responsible for leading the London and South East on-trade sales team while also overseeing the development of Bibendum’s fine wine and prestige teams.

Read more: Hospitality sector awaits EU youth mobility scheme decision

Rob Sandall, on-trade sales director (IFT) at Bibendum’s parent company, C&C Group, is enthusiastic about Ingham’s arrival to the importer.

“Andrew joining us is an important milestone. His passion for wine, alongside excellent experience in a variety of different senior roles, makes him a terrific asset to our team and signifies our investment in Bibendum, our premium wine strategy and our focus on London,” he commented.

Ntola Obazee’s appointment as Bibendum’s e-commerce director comes after her most recent role as commercial director at Emma Bridgewater. In her role, Obazee will be responsible for the e-commerce strategy across C&C Group’s route to market businesses.

CCO at C&C Group, Barry Sheehan, believes Obazee can steer Bibendum’s e-commerce agenda in a positive direction.

He said: “Ntola is an exciting addition to the team. With fantastic expertise and a proven track record in driving digital growth, I’m confident that Ntola will enhance the online experience for our customers across our route to market brands.”

Another addition to the Bibendum sales team is Dominic Hall who joins as prestige account manager for London. Hall has experience of working in a winery and holds a degree in in Viticulture & Oenology. His previous roles include on-trade account manager at Boutinot.









