Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bibendum announces slate of new appointments

By Hamish Graham
Published:  25 February, 2025

The premium wine specialist, Bibendum Wine, has announced a series of new appointments in its sales and commercial teams. Leading the changes on the sales side is the appointment of Andrew Ingham as sales director, while Ntola Obazee (pictured) takes on the role of e-commerce director within Bibendum’s commercial team.

Andrew Ingham joins after holding senior roles in both the on and off trade with Greene King and Morrisons, as well as managing retailer buying teams in both China and Australia. Ingham will be responsible for leading the London and South East on-trade sales team while also overseeing the development of Bibendum’s fine wine and prestige teams.

Rob Sandall, on-trade sales director (IFT) at Bibendum’s parent company, C&C Group, is enthusiastic about Ingham’s arrival to the importer.

“Andrew joining us is an important milestone. His passion for wine, alongside excellent experience in a variety of different senior roles, makes him a terrific asset to our team and signifies our investment in Bibendum, our premium wine strategy and our focus on London,” he commented.

Ntola Obazee’s appointment as Bibendum’s e-commerce director comes after her most recent role as commercial director at Emma Bridgewater. In her role, Obazee will be responsible for the e-commerce strategy across C&C Group’s route to market businesses.

CCO at C&C Group, Barry Sheehan, believes Obazee can steer Bibendum’s e-commerce agenda in a positive direction.

He said: “Ntola is an exciting addition to the team. With fantastic expertise and a proven track record in driving digital growth, I’m confident that Ntola will enhance the online experience for our customers across our route to market brands.”

Another addition to the Bibendum sales team is Dominic Hall who joins as prestige account manager for London. Hall has experience of working in a winery and holds a degree in in Viticulture & Oenology. His previous roles include on-trade account manager at Boutinot.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic announces new lead for commerci...

Hallgarten flies high with Middle East t...

Friday read: Talking innovation and open...

Kingsland Drinks announces Sarah Baldwin...

IWC unveils bolstered leadership team

Freixenet Copestick appoints Maria Lopez...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95