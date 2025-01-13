Grand Tokaj set for C&C distribution

By Jo Gilbert

Grand Tokaj will be distributed in the UK and Ireland by C&C Group as part of a deal which will see the flagship Tokaj producer extend its reach across the UK and Ireland.

The portfolio will be available via C&C Group’s full roster of route to market businesses, spanning Matthew Clark, Bibendum, Tennent’s Direct and Walker & Wodehouse in the UK. Distribution is similarly broad in Ireland, where Bibendum Ireland, Bulmers Ireland and Tennent’s NI will make the wines available to both the on and off-trade.

A flagship producer in the Tokaj region, Grand Tokaj was founded by the state in 1948 and is now owned by the Tokaj-Hegyalja University. Today, it is led by winemaker Károly Áts (pictured) and boasts a portfolio of dry wines alongside the traditional sweet Tokaj that made the region’s name. Grand Tokaj cultivates 67ha for their top wines from vines which were designated first-class terroirs in 1730. It also works with trusted growers from over 600ha across the region.

Rebecca Long, wine buyer for eastern & central Europe at C&C Group said: “As one of the oldest wineries in the iconic Tokaj region, Grand Tokaj is perfectly placed to join the C&C wine portfolio. With an incredible range of wines, from dry and top tier sweet wines to single vineyard expressions of the signature grape variety, Furmint, they are an exciting addition.

“When I visited Grand Tokaj earlier this year, I was blown away by their meticulous attention to detail, both in the vineyard and in the winery, through to sharing their wines with consumers at their visitor centre. From this iconic wine region, steeped in history, comes a producer forging ahead with wines ready for the global stage and we couldn’t be happier they have found a home with us.”

Nicolas Jelasity, export manager at Grand Tokaj added: “C&C Group is the ideal partner to elevate our wines to new heights in the UK and Ireland. With its extensive network of distribution channels and the exceptional expertise of its team, C&C Group has the capacity to maximise the potential of our diverse range of wines, tailored to different market segments. Our vision is to forge a long-term and sustainable partnership that celebrates the rich heritage of Tokaj wine while redefining its appeal and significance for the modern consumer. Together, we aim to bring the timeless tradition of Tokaj into a vibrant and exciting future.”









