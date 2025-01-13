The Drinks Trust launches new £1m campaign

By Hamish Graham

The Drinks Trust has today announced a new campaign to raise £1 million to support individuals in the drinks retail trade facing financial hardship. The Face It Together campaign hopes to raise awareness of the challenges those in drinks hospitality sector continue to face due to the turbulent economic circumstances of the past few years.

The charity believes that one-in-five people will face financial hardship in 2025 and the campaign hopes to encourage those within the industry to bolster their support for the services The Drinks Trust provides while raising awareness of the difficulties those in the drinks hospitality industry could face. The support they provide includes financial and debt advice as well as therapy for those facing hardship in the sector.

The campaign hopes to encourage those within the drinks trade to donate and fundraise for the charity. The Drinks Trust suggests a number of ways to raise funds, including Team Charity Days or a personal challenge like a 10K.

Nicky Burtson, The Drinks Trust CEO, believes this new campaign is an essential intervention in this uncertain period.

“On the back of Covid and the cost of living crisis, our colleagues’ financial resilience is at an all-time low, and the slightest drop in income for some can make the difference between being able to cope and sliding into poverty and debt. Many of us know first-hand that circumstances can change on a sixpence, and it is vital that we are able to continue to provide immediate financial assistance to those who find themselves in urgent need, in their time of deepest crisis,” she said.

To learn more about the campaign and how businesses can get involved visit faceittogether.org.uk or contact Anton Lovatt, partnership development manager at anton@drinkstrust.org.uk.







