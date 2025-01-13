Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Drinks Trust launches new £1m campaign

By Hamish Graham
Published:  13 January, 2025

The Drinks Trust has today announced a new campaign to raise £1 million to support individuals in the drinks retail trade facing financial hardship. The Face It Together campaign hopes to raise awareness of the challenges those in drinks hospitality sector continue to face due to the turbulent economic circumstances of the past few years.

The charity believes that one-in-five people will face financial hardship in 2025 and the campaign hopes to encourage those within the industry to bolster their support for the services The Drinks Trust provides while raising awareness of the difficulties those in the drinks hospitality industry could face. The support they provide includes financial and debt advice as well as therapy for those facing hardship in the sector.

The campaign hopes to encourage those within the drinks trade to donate and fundraise for the charity. The Drinks Trust suggests a number of ways to raise funds, including Team Charity Days or a personal challenge like a 10K.

Nicky Burtson, The Drinks Trust CEO, believes this new campaign is an essential intervention in this uncertain period.

“On the back of Covid and the cost of living crisis, our colleagues’ financial resilience is at an all-time low, and the slightest drop in income for some can make the difference between being able to cope and sliding into poverty and debt. Many of us know first-hand that circumstances can change on a sixpence, and it is vital that we are able to continue to provide immediate financial assistance to those who find themselves in urgent need, in their time of deepest crisis,” she said.

To learn more about the campaign and how businesses can get involved visit faceittogether.org.uk or contact Anton Lovatt, partnership development manager at anton@drinkstrust.org.uk.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2025: Watch the Top 10 re...

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 40-31 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 20-11 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 50-41 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 30-21 revealed

Bancroft appoints new sales director

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95