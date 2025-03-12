Drinks Trust wellbeing initiative sees positive first year

By Hamish Graham

The Business Advisory Programme (BAP) was launched by The Drinks Trust in late 2023 to help drinks and hospitality businesses place wellbeing at the heart of their people strategy. In its first year 14 companies representing 3,500 industry employees have joined while 46 wellbeing champions have been trained.

BAP is led by a steering committee of industry organisations and can count companies including Berkmann Wine Cellars, Drake & Morgan and The Wine Society as members. The initiative was launched in response to challenges that some companies in the industry faced in executing effective wellbeing strategies for its staff. It focuses on four key areas of health: physical, mental, social and financial.

The programme differs to employment assistance programmes which tend to be passive. BAP seeks to be proactive in supporting members to understand what it is needed to improve their employee’s wellbeing, create a wellbeing strategy and then implement this strategy with a team of trained wellbeing champions.

The initiative has led to the creation of a variety of best practice guidelines for employee wellbeing. This includes an industry charter developed alongside Drinkaware on how to best address the potential harms of alcohol in the drinks and hospitality trade and offer resources to support all employees.

Karen Tyrell, CEO of Drinkaware, is pleased that the organisation can play a productive role in the drinks and hospitality sector as a wellbeing partner of the BAP.

She said: "Ensuring employees from across the alcohol industry are well supported from the effects of alcohol harm is incredibly important. That’s why it’s fantastic to join forces with The Drinks Trust and to have produced such a strong charter.

“This, alongside the broader Business Advisory Programme, is a significant step in demonstrating the industry's ongoing commitment to reducing alcohol harm."

CEO of The Drinks Trust, Nicky Burston, is keen to see the initiative have as much uptake as possible in the drinks and hospitality sector for the wellbeing of the trade’s workers.

“The Business Advisory Programme is a must-have tool for any organisation wanting to boost productivity, improve staff retention and attract the best talent in our industry today. Guided by a steering committee, the BAP is run by industry, for industry and all of our members have renewed after year one, a testament to its value.”









