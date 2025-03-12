Subscriber login Close [x]
Symington partners for first foray into Vinho Verde

By Hamish Graham
Published:  12 March, 2025

Leading port house Symington Family Estates has partnered with winemaker Anselmo Mendes to produce Casa de Rodas Alvarinho 2023, its first ever Vinho Verde.

The debut Vinho Verde bears the name of historic Casa de Rodas estate based in the Monção and Melgaço sub-region of the Vinho Verde DOC. The 27.5ha property was purchased by Symington Family Estates in 2022 to produce wines from the estate’s Alvarinho vines.

The estate boasts an impressive heritage, originally built in 1566 with 100 years of winemaking hertiage.

Rupert Symington believes the new partnership with Anselmo Mendes will reap fresh rewards for the established port house.

“We are very proud to launch our first 100% Alvarinho wine, entirely sourced from this unique estate, and born from a highly valued partnership with one of Portugal’s most respected winemakers, Anselmo Mendes.

“He is an outstanding producer in this region, and this wine, in particular, represents the realization of a partnership that will undoubtedly be a success,” he commented.

Anselmo Mendes, with an eye to the future, sees the opportunity to produce Vinho Verde wines as an exciting prospect.

He said, “the growth potential of Vinho Verde – particularly in the Monção and Melgaço sub-region – is very significant, both in Portugal and abroad. The partnership established with Symington in 2023 will be crucial in ensuring that this growth and recognition of the region becomes a reality.”

The 100% Alvarinho wine was produced using manual harvesting, complete destemming as well as gentle whole-bunch pressing in a pneumatic press. The results are purported to be a sophisticated expression of the grape with floral and fruity notes, as well as a strong through line of minerality.




