WSTA bolster executive board with four new members

By Hamish Graham

The WSTA has added four members to its executive board, with the quartet attending their first board meeting at the Penderyn Distillery in Swansea this week.

The fresh additions to the board include Brian Davis, director at London City Bond (LCB), Gillian Murray (pictured), commercial procurement director at C&C Group, Robin Copestick, MD of Freixenet Copestick and Sophie Hogg, category director for grocery drinks at Sainsbury’s.

Davis, will draw from his over 50 years of trade experience to support the WSTA. Davis joined the LCB team 27 years ago and will bring his knowledge “in supporting both LCB clients and the wider trade in trying to understand HM Revenue & Customs” to help the WSTA navigate the HMRC policy landscape.

Murray has 20 years of experience in the drinks trade across the UK and Ireland, with expertise in procurement, sales and supply chain strategy. After initially joining C&C’s Tennent’s in 2014, Murray has risen to the role of commercial procurement director at the firm, leading commercial strategy for its route to market brands including Matthew Clark, Bibendum and Tennent’s.

Copestick, a well-known figure in the trade, will bring his business nous to the board, drawing from his experience of co-founding Copestick Murray and spearheading successful wine brands including ‘I Heart’ wines. His company was acquired by Henkell and Co in 2013 and in 2019 Copestick Murray and Freixenet UK joined forces after the merger of Henkell and Freixenet, with Copestick becoming MD.

17 years of commercial leadership at Sainsbury’s will allow Hogg to add an informed perspective on multiple retailers to the board. She has guided the direction of the newly integrated 'grocery drinks' category, navigated shifting customer preferences, focusing on health, moderation and innovation.

Chief executive of the WTSA, Mile Beale, is buoyed by the prospect of drawing from the new board members knowledge and insight.

He said: “We are very lucky to be able to be able to call on an increasingly broad group of experienced industry professionals to serve on the WSTA board, giving us access and insight across the industry at a time when we need it most.

The combination of retailer, wholesaler and wine and spirit producers, brings to the board the perfect cocktail of credentials which we need to help the trade take on the challenges ahead.”









