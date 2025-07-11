Armit launches quarterly wine subscription service

By Hamish Graham

Fine wine merchant Armit Wines has unveiled its new Armit Wine Club initiative. The quarterly service will offer its private clients ‘ready to drink wines’ at beneficial pricing.

The wines will be curated by the Armit team from across the company’s portfolio.

The first case will be a selection from across Italy “showcasing terroir-focused, small-production wines from a selection of outstanding winemaking families.”

The intial offering will include wines from Elena Walch in Alto-Adige, Piemonte’s Giacomo Fenocchio, Michele Satta in Bolgheri, Sardinia’s Agricola Punica, Viticoltori de Conciliis in Campania and Pietradolce from Sicily’s Etna DOC.

The wine subscription will offer two tiers of membership: ‘standard’ which will sit at £150 per 6 x 75cl case and ‘ultimate’ which rises to £300 per 12 x 75cl case. Members of the Wine Club will be assigned an Armit wine advisor to answer any questions about the case’s wines.

Members will also receive a complimentary bottle of Champagne Gimonnet’s Cuis NV 1er Cru with their first case as well as other benefits including a ticket to Armit Wines’ annual portfolio tasting.









