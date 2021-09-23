Subscriber login Close [x]
Lay & Wheeler expands team as part of plans for growth

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  23 September, 2021

Lay & Wheeler is expanding its buying team with the appointment of Beth Pearce MW, who will help to grow the business’s portfolio, and Liz Cobbold who has joined in the newly created role of marketing director.

With over ten years of wine trade experience under her belt, Pearce joins from Majestic Wine, where she has been part of the much-awarded buying team since 2016. Pearce has also just been awarded the Outstanding Young Person Award at the inaugural Vintners’ Company Awards, in recognition of her innovation and leadership in the industry. At Lay & Wheeler, her buying responsibilities will cover Bordeaux, Spain & Portugal, Australia & New Zealand, North & South America, and spirits.

In a further addition, Liz Cobbold has joined Lay & Wheeler as marketing director, a new role for the company. Cobbold was head of marketing at  Adnams  PLC for 10 years and most recently, marketing director at Broadland Drinks, where she  developed and  launched many brands across major UK and US retailers. 

“People remain at the heart of everything we do at Lay & Wheeler, and so as the business grows, so does our team,” MD Katy Keating said.

“We’re thrilled to be able to attract the talent and experience that both Beth and Liz bring to the table, and excited to see their impact on our growing family.”

Lay & Wheeler is one of the UK’s oldest fine wine merchants, having been founded in 1854.

Its aims of making fine wine more accessible has led to a policy of selling every wine by the single bottle, including en primeur.

It has also created Cellar Circle, a loyalty program where clients can build their own cellar with their own personal advisor and access to allocated wines.







