Flint Wines scoops up new MD for period of expansion

By Jo Gilbert

Flint Wines has announced the appointment of Katy Keating to lead the company through its next phase of development and expansion, following her departure from Lay & Wheeler.

Joining later this year, Keating will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the position, the company said.

As part of her role, Keating will be responsible for overseeing the overall operations and strategic direction of Flint Wines, as well as its private customer arm, Stannary Wine.

“We are thrilled that Katy is joining us,” Flint Wines’ directors Jason Haynes, Sam Clarke and Gearoid Devaney MS said, in a joint statement.

“Having known Katy for some time, we have huge respect for her talents and everything that she has achieved in her time at Lay & Wheeler. We have ambitious plans for further growth over the next five years at Flint Wines and Stannary Wine. Her role in helping to bring those to fruition will be crucial.”

A US-born Harvard graduate, Keating helped turn around the fortunes of fine wine merchant Lay & Wheeler following the buyout of the company by then-owners, Naked Wines.

After seven years at the company, Keating will now be heading up as yet unspecified plans for expansion and growth for Flint, where the leadership team is hoping she will “play a vital role in steering the company towards continued growth and success”.

Harpers understands that Erica Sugai has taken over the MD role at Lay & Wheeler on an interim basis while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

On her new appointment, Keating said she is delighted to join the Flint team and is looking forward “to a very bright future together”.

Haynes added: “It’s very exciting to imagine how we could evolve and what we could achieve with someone of such evident calibre at the helm. We have our best-ever team assembled in the company, lots of motivating projects in the pipeline and plenty of scope for expansion. Katy is the perfect person to bring it all together.”













