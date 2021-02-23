Lay & Wheeler to build new warehouse and head office

By Lisa Riley

Lay & Wheeler has revealed it is gearing up to build a new head office and warehouse.

The business said it had submitted plans to build a new head office and bonded 75,000 square foot fine wine warehouse as part of its “continued investment in its service and team”.

The move will bring the Lay & Wheeler team and fine wine storage under one roof in a newly constructed, state of the art facility.

Owned and operated by Lay & Wheeler, the warehouse will be temperature and humidity-controlled to “ensure perfect conditions for the storage of fine wine, under the strictest security protocols”.

Environmental sustainability would be an important focus, using BREEAM certification as a guide, in which the use of photovoltaic panels, rainwater harvesting and EV charging points will be key, the fine wine merchant added.

Lay & Wheeler said it would also build a cycle shed, to support employee health and wellbeing, as well as to encourage green modes of transportation.

The site will feature a multi-floor head office, with extensive team facilities, and an on-site photography studio for fine wine.

Katy Keating, MD, said, “We’re thrilled to be able to invest in Lay & Wheeler as we continue to focus on delivering best-in-class service and reaching our full potential. We’ve been in East Anglia since 1854, and are proud to continue to call it home.”

Lay & Wheeler has worked with London City Bond (LCB) as a trusted partner for over twenty years, and LCB will support its transition into the new home. beginning mid-2022.

In January, Lay & Wheeler revealed it had appointed a new head of operations, while also expanding its private clients team as part of the company’s growth strategy.





