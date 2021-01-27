Lay & Wheeler snaps up further ex-Berry Bros staff

By Lisa Riley

Lay & Wheeler has appointed a new head of operations, while also expanding its private clients team as part of the company’s growth strategy.

Stuart Murfitt has taken on the head of operations role, with a specific remit to upscale operations as the business continues to expand.

Bringing a strong background in fine wine logistics, Murfitt’s experience includes his most recent role as head of supply chain at Berry Bros & Rudd.

At the same time, Simon Staples, director of private clients, has also extended his team with the addition of Steffan Griffiths, ex-Nyetimber brand ambassador, and Alice Cave, who joins from the Berry Bros & Rudd on-trade team.

“Lay & Wheeler is thriving. To fuel that growth, we continue to invest in our most important asset - people - to ensure that our team and infrastructure reflects our commitment to delivering the best possible service to our customers, from the moment we pick up the wine at the winery to the time our customers enjoy it,” said Lay & Wheeler MD, Katy Keating.

The latest additions to the Lay & Wheeler team follows Staples and Catherine Petrie MW joining the senior team in April last year.

Staples joined following 23 years with Berry Bros & Rudd where he most recently held the position of sales director.



