Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Lay & Wheeler snaps up further ex-Berry Bros staff

By Lisa Riley
Published:  27 January, 2021

Lay & Wheeler has appointed a new head of operations, while also expanding its private clients team as part of the company’s growth strategy.

Stuart Murfitt has taken on the head of operations role, with a specific remit to upscale operations as the business continues to expand.  

Bringing a strong background in fine wine logistics, Murfitt’s experience includes his most recent role as head of supply chain at Berry Bros & Rudd.  

At the same time, Simon Staples, director of private clients, has also extended his team with the addition of Steffan Griffiths, ex-Nyetimber brand ambassador, and Alice Cave, who joins from the Berry Bros & Rudd on-trade team. 

“Lay & Wheeler is thriving. To fuel that growth, we continue to invest in our most important asset - people - to ensure that our team and infrastructure reflects our commitment to delivering the best possible service to our customers, from the moment we pick up the wine at the winery to the time our customers enjoy it,” said Lay & Wheeler MD, Katy Keating.

The latest additions to the Lay & Wheeler team follows Staples and Catherine Petrie MW joining the senior team in April last year. 

Staples joined following 23 years with Berry Bros & Rudd where he most recently held the position of sales director. 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95