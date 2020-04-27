Berry Bros supports “hardest struck” smaller wine producers

By Lisa Riley

Berry Bros & Rudd (BBR) has revealed an initiative to support some of the small family businesses hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

BBR said it was initially supporting two such growers - Eva Fricke and Bernhard Bredell of Scions’s of Sinai - by ‘pre-selling’ their wines in a format usually reserved for En Primeur, offering customers the chance to pre-buy their new vintages at a “significant saving”.

“We are proud to work with small, family businesses around the world. Our producers are often one-man or -woman shows, working with the help of family or friends to craft exceptional wines. But it’s these smaller businesses that are currently being struck the hardest,” said Fiona Hayes, buyer, BBR.

BBR described Fricke, who champions organic farming and minimal intervention in the winery to translate the “extraordinary soils and old vines” of her Rheingau vineyards” as a face of the “new” Germany.

While the Bredell family has been growing vines in the Lower Helderberg for generations, Bernhard Bredell only started making wine under his Scions of Sinai label in 2016, working with the region’s old, dry-farmed bush vines.

Fricke’s wine is available to buy on BBR’s website, while it is currently only offering the Scions of Sinai wines though its Fine Wine team. Details of the Fricke offer can be found here.

The Bredell offer comprises: 2019 Scions of Sinai, Granietsteen Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa (6 x 75cl bottles In Bond, and 2019 Scions of Sinai, Swanesang Syrah, Stellenbosch, South Africa (6 x 75cl bottles In Bond) - both priced £112.50 (saving 30% on the landed duty paid price).

BBR said it is also currently working on creating an offer to support the NHS Charities Together campaign, with details poised to be revealed shortly.



At the beginning of April, BBR announced it had selected Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND Association) as it’s charity partner for the next three years following a colleague's diagnosis with the disease.