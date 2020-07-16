Berry Bros & Rudd announces new CEO

By Lisa Riley

Berry Bros & Rudd has appointed Emma Fox as its new CEO with effect from 3 August 2020.

Fox, who has been an independent director on the family business’s board of directors since October 2017, has been CEO of The Original Factory Shop Ltd since 2017, having previously been group commercial director at Halfords.

Prior to that, she had an established career in the food and drinks industry having previously worked at both Bass Brewers and Asda/Walmart.

Lizzy Rudd, who has held the position of executive chair since Dan Jago's departure in January 2019, will return to the role of chair of Berry Bros & Rudd and work closely with Fox to lead the 322-year-old business into its next phase, said the business.

“We were delighted when Emma accepted our offer. She already knows the business incredibly well and it’s a very natural next step” said Lizzy Rudd.

“During her time on our board, Emma has played a fundamental part in setting our business strategy. In the past 18 months we have reshaped our business to invest in our fine wine business and spirits brands, and now is a good time to hand over the reins to Emma and for her to take the strategy forward.

“I am excited about our future and look forward to working with Emma as we create the next chapter of our history.”

Fox added: “I am thrilled to be appointed as CEO and to work with such a strong and talented team. Over the past few years as a director, I have got to know Berry Bros & Rudd well, I share its values and am passionate about a culture where people flourish and have fun. I believe that with our incredibly strong heritage, we are really well positioned to embrace the exciting future ahead of us and I can’t wait to join the team.”

Additionally, on 3 August, Fox will take up the position of chair of Hotaling & Co.’s board of directors, the leading San Francisco based importer-distiller in which Berry Bros & Rudd owns a majority share. She replaces Philip Bowman who has retired.

Last month, Harpers exclusively revealed that Berry Bros & Rudd was “reviewing” its Fields, Morris & Verdin (FMV) wholesale arm, with staff consultation ongoing, with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis almost certainly meaning that the business will not continue in its current shape or form.





