German wine sales soar at royal wine supplier

Published:  09 December, 2019

Sales of German wines at fine wine merchant Justerini & Brooks have rocketed this year.

Justerini, which holds the royal warrant, reports year-on-year sales up 40% in the year to end July 2019. Sales of German wine in the first quarter of 2019 alone outstripped the whole of 2016, it said.

Riesling dominates sales, accounting for as much as 90%, but Justerini is also seeing growing interest in German Pinot Noir, said Julian Campbell, Justerini & Brooks buyer.

“The range of people who are interested in these wines is increasing all the time, as indeed is the quality and breadth of wines being produced.

“We are seeing real interest from younger private clients who are finding huge amounts of interesting wines in variety of styles, and at very fair prices – particularly given the backbreaking work that goes into tending the invariably steep vineyards.”

The growing popularity of German wines has prompted Justerini to recommend Riesling to its customers as the perfect Christmas tipple.

“The wine to have on hand this Christmas would be a Kabinett – the perfect refreshing balance of lightness, sweetness and animating acidity and just the thing to reinvigorate flagging palates and weary minds. Naturally low in alcohol, they are very handy in periods of over-indulgence,” Campbell said.

Justerini recently agreed an exclusive distribution deal with boutique sherry producer Bodegas Tradición.

