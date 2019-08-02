Subscriber login Close [x]
Bancroft beefs up fine wine team with Snoxell hire

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  02 August, 2019

James Snoxell has joined London-based supplier Bancroft Wines as its new fine wine buyer, the company has announced.

Snoxell has been head of buying at Armit Wines for ten years.

Barney Davis, buying director at Bancroft Wines, said: “James brings with him a wealth of experience and strong connections, and we are very pleased he is joining the Bancroft team.

“By putting added focus on fine wine we hope to provide better service and products to our restaurant, retail and private clients who are at the core of our business.”

Bancroft has moved to strengthen its sales team recently with the appointments of Anne Cathelineau and Johnny Paterson as heads of London and regional sales, respectively.

Jon Worsley, chief executive of Bancroft Wines, said: “We are always proud to promote internally to senior positions, as it is a testament to how passionate and experienced our team is.

Both Anne and Johnny have a depth of experience across many aspects of the trade and will drive their teams with the same determination they have shown in their sales career at Bancroft.”

Bancroft distributes wines to the on-trade, independent off-trade, private clients and several select national accounts nationwide.







