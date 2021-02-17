Jeroboams appoints Lucie Parker as trade director

By Lisa Riley

Jeroboams Trade, the wholesale business within the independent Jeroboams Group, has appointed Lucie Parker to the role of trade director.

Taking on her new position on 22 February, Parker joins from Liberty Wines where she was instrumental in developing and steering the national on-trade business.

Previous experience includes roles at Charles Taylor Wines, Fuller Smith & Turner and Armit Wines.

The latest Jeroboams appointment forms part of CEO Matt Tipping’s strategy to “strengthen and future-proof” the business.

“We have ambitious plans to grow our position in the on-trade, particularly in London, and Lucie’s appointment to the team is testament to that commitment,” said Tipping.

Parker's understanding of the market and knowledge of the on-trade was "invaluable" and her "experience and enthusiasm" would bring a fresh dynamic to the team, he added.

“Although we appreciate it is a challenging time for our friends in the on-trade we have listened and worked with our customers to support them over the last year and have a very clear view on how we will grow our business while simultaneously supporting both existing and new customers. Lucie will develop those plans further and together we look forward to forging a successful path for Jeroboams Trade in 2021 and beyond.”

Parker added: “I’m thrilled to be moving to Jeroboams as trade director. It's such a well-respected business, with quality, family-owned producers that are exactly what the market is looking for. To join at a point in time where the business is changing is a really exciting opportunity and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

The appointment of Parker comes as Jeroboams gears up to launch its Trade website and follows a number of agencies joining the business over the last year.

In January, Jeroboams announced it had created a private sales manager position as a result of 12% growth for its private sales.