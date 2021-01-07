Subscriber login Close [x]
Jeroboams creates private sales manager role

By Lisa Riley
Published:  07 January, 2021

Jeroboams has created a private sales manager position as a result of 12% growth for its private sales. 

The London wine merchant said it had appointed Alex Turnbull to the new role, with effect from 4 January, putting him in charge of its five-strong private sales team.  

He joins the business from a senior sales role at Justerini & Brooks, prior to which he worked for, then managed, the Edinburgh branch of WoodWinters.   

Turnbull was joining Jeroboams at “a really exciting time for our business”, said CEO Matt Tipping. 

“Despite the challenges and pressure of 2020, our company has seen strong sales growth in our shops, through our new website and particularly in our private client business. 

"The relationships our team has fostered over the year have strengthened and grown, with many of our regular shoppers converting into the personalised service that we offer,” he said. 

Turnbull’s six years’ experience in a similar role would ensure that Jeroboams’ private sales department was best-placed to “continue growing with the increased demand”, he added.

“Alex has a thorough understanding of the fine wine market, with exceptional knowledge of Burgundy, Bordeaux and Germany and his appointment adds further depth to our team. His knowledge and experience of selling ultra-premium whisky bottlings is an area that is increasingly important within our portfolio.” 

Turnbull said: “This is a fantastic role and I can’t wait to work with the team to enhance Jeroboams’ private client service and offering, ensuring continued growth in such a key part of the Jeroboams business.” 

Following on from the current lockdown, Jeroboams also took the opportunity to confirm that, in line with government guidelines, it continues to trade with minor changes to opening hours.

