Deliveries and takeaways to maintain significant share of restaurant and pub sales

By Lisa Riley

Deliveries and takeaways are set to maintain a “significant share” of restaurant and pub groups’ operations despite restrictions on indoor service lifting following Freedom Day, the latest CGA & Slerp Hospitality at Home Tracker has predicted.

Sales in July were 206% higher than in July 2019 — a drop on the growth in June (225%) and May (273%), following the return of indoor service in June and Freedom Day in July, according to the Tracker.

Moreover, it found that although the lifting of all restrictions across hospitality has led to an increase in eating out, delivery has maintained its 20.5% share month-on-month while takeaway sales declined by 1.3%.

This correlates with the significant growth in delivery sales compared to 2019, which in July was nearly three times higher than takeaways. In total, delivery and takeaways accounted for over a third of restaurant and pub groups’ sales in July, said CGA.

“As consumers returned to eating and drinking out following restrictions lifting, growth has naturally begun to slow in delivery and takeaway sales,” said Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA.

However, he added, it was clear that consumer behaviours had shifted and hospitality at home would remain “an important” consideration.

“Understanding the balance between out-of-home and at-home preferences will be key to shaping sales and marketing strategies for all brands, as consumers continue to embrace the delivery and takeaway trend,” he said.

The CGA & Slerp Hospitality at Home Tracker provides monthly reports on the value and volume of sales, with year-on-year comparisons and splits between food and drink revenue.

Earlier today, a new UK Hospitality (UKH) survey, supported by data from CGA revealed that a total of 56% of consumers visited a hospitality venue in the first 10 days following July’s Freedom Day.