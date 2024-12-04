Italian fine wine resilient as Burgundy faces significant decline

By James Lawrence

A new report by Wine Cap suggests that investors are prioritising Super Tuscans over Chambertin, with modest declines in price compared to the most prestigious blue chip Burgundies.

According to the survey, prices for Italian wine have fallen 4.1% over the past year – less than all other fine wine regions.

Moreover, the Liv-ex 1000 index has tracked price declines of 11.6% on average, with Burgundy taking the biggest hit.

“Italy’s secondary market has been stimulated by high-scoring releases, like Sassicaia and Ornellaia 2021. Beyond the Super Tuscans, which are some of the most liquid wines, the country continues to offer diversity, stable performance and relative value,” said a representative from Wine Cap.

“Some of the best-performing wine brands in the last year are Italian – all with an average price under £1,300 per 12×75cl, like Antinori Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Ferrovia Riserva (+38%).”

However, the report added that the market downturn “has affected all fine wine regions, arguably making it a great time to invest while prices are low”.

The report stated: “Burgundy’s meteoric rise over the past two decades made it a beacon for collectors, but its steep growth left it vulnerable to corrections. In the past year, Burgundy prices have fallen 14.7%, making it the hardest-hit region.”

Meanwhile, Champagne prices have stabilised in the last quarter – the index actually rose in February and August this year, driven by steady demand.

“Champagne has changed its trajectory over the last year: from a fast faller like Burgundy to more consistency and stability. While prices are down 10.6% on average, the dips over the last few months have been smaller than 0.6%.”

















