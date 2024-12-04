Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Italian fine wine resilient as Burgundy faces significant decline

By James Lawrence
Published:  04 December, 2024

A new report by Wine Cap suggests that investors are prioritising Super Tuscans over Chambertin, with modest declines in price compared to the most prestigious blue chip Burgundies.

According to the survey, prices for Italian wine have fallen 4.1% over the past year – less than all other fine wine regions.

Moreover, the Liv-ex 1000 index has tracked price declines of 11.6% on average, with Burgundy taking the biggest hit.

“Italy’s secondary market has been stimulated by high-scoring releases, like Sassicaia and Ornellaia 2021. Beyond the Super Tuscans, which are some of the most liquid wines, the country continues to offer diversity, stable performance and relative value,” said a representative from Wine Cap.

“Some of the best-performing wine brands in the last year are Italian – all with an average price under £1,300 per 12×75cl, like Antinori Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Ferrovia Riserva (+38%).”

However, the report added that the market downturn “has affected all fine wine regions, arguably making it a great time to invest while prices are low”.

The report stated: “Burgundy’s meteoric rise over the past two decades made it a beacon for collectors, but its steep growth left it vulnerable to corrections. In the past year, Burgundy prices have fallen 14.7%, making it the hardest-hit region.”

Meanwhile, Champagne prices have stabilised in the last quarter – the index actually rose in February and August this year, driven by steady demand.

“Champagne has changed its trajectory over the last year: from a fast faller like Burgundy to more consistency and stability. While prices are down 10.6% on average, the dips over the last few months have been smaller than 0.6%.”








Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Stone, Vine & Sun appoints new MD

Leading Stellenbosch producer acquires O...

DO Rueda celebrates export bounce

International Organisation of Vine & Win...

Wine Paris preview: Turbulence ahead for...

Anne Krebiehl MW joins Qatar Airways as...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reporter – Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95