Jascots marks growth of premium range

By Jo Gilbert

Jascots Wine Merchants has recorded strong results for 2022, laying growth at the door of new business and an ongoing focus on range premiumisation.

The north London-based merchant reported buoyed revenues in 2022, up a total of 84% versus 2021, with Jascots significantly out-performing the market having welcomed on board more than 270 new trade customers over the course of the year.

Of particular note is the company’s success in the area of the premium restaurant and hotel sector. It was here that Jascots’ growing Fine Wine range caught the attention of top sommeliers and several new agencies were brought on board. As a result, the on-trade section of the business delivered record revenues, up 122% on 2021 and exceeding pre-Covid end of year figures by more than 15%.

“2022 was a great year for our team and suppliers at Jascots,” Jascots’ managing partner Miles MacInnes said. “However, we recognise that it has been a very challenging time for many of our customers.

“Our priority is to do everything we can to support them going forward, especially our on-trade customers who are facing inflation across all categories and reduced spend from their guests. Our growing portfolio will allow us to offer even better value for money in the year ahead and deliver the margin to our customers that is so critical in this challenging environment.”

More than 300 wines from the portfolio will be on show at Jascots’ spring trade tasting next Tuesday (7 February), where visitors can taste through an increasingly premium-focused range.

The company’s fine wine and premium range delivered an increased average-per-bottle selling price of almost 20% in 2022, demonstrating growth in this area.

The tasting takes place at London’s Westminster Chapel.









