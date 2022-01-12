Alliance targets on-trade expansion with new appointments

By James Lawrence

Alliance Wine has recruited two new personnel into its on-trade division, with a renewed focus on growing the distributor’s customer base in the hospitality sector.

The new team members are Elenor McIndoe and Max Gillespie. McIndoe joins Alliance from Artelium Wine Estate in Sussex, where she managed their trade sales. Prior to that, she worked at Jascots for almost ten years.

Max Gillespie’s background is in hospitality, most recently as head sommelier at Hotel Du Vin in Glasgow. Originally from California, Max settled in Glasgow five years ago.

“Our commitment to supporting and growing our on-trade customer base has never been stronger. We have been searching for the right people to join our on-trade sales teams and are very happy to have Elenor McIndoe and Max Gillespie join us at the start of 2022 with a huge amount of energy and enthusiasm,” said Miriam Spiers, on-trade sales director.

“I was impressed with Max’s enthusiasm, knowledge and understanding of the trade. I welcome his ambition and I know he will be an excellent fit and brings lots of exciting potential to the Scottish sales team,” added Freya Reinsch, head of Scottish on-trade.

Commenting on Alliance’s commercial performance during the first half of the financial year, Spiers noted that it had been “a solid success and we are currently trading at almost pre-Covid figures for the on-trade. The sterling performances our sales teams have made, striving to achieve our clear growth goals for this financial year, means Elenor and Max join us in a year of excitement and hard work.”

Now in its 38th year, Alliance Wine was established in Scotland by Frenchman Chris Bouteiller. With offices in Scotland and London, Alliance Wine imports over 200 producers from 21 countries, all from individual and inspirational winemakers.









