Alliance Wine strengthens team with new appointments

By Michelle Perrett

Alliance Wine has revealed it has strengthened its business with two new appointments.

Holly Plumeridge takes over in the senior management team as head of off trade sales, and Lilla O’Connor, who joined the business in September, takes the new role of digital communications manager.

Having started in the hospitality sector, Holly then worked in engineering and technical recruitment before joining DBM Wines in Bristol.

Since joining Alliance Wine in June 2019 the company said Plumeridge had been instrumental to its recent growth and brings “some fantastic business and analytical skills to her new role”.

O’Connor brings over 20 years of marketing experience to Alliance. She founded the generic body Wines of Hungary UK and co-founded the Furmint February UK. More recently she has been working with Jancis Robinson and the late Steven Spurrier.

“We are very happy with these two new changes. It is adding real strength and depth to two key complementary areas of the business, ” said Ned Llewellyn, off trade sales director.

“It is always gratifying to promote from within and Holly has shown incredible commercial acumen in the past few years, building her sales region and demonstrating her commitment and skills to Alliance Wine and our customers. We are very excited for Holly to be leading the off-trade sales team and developing this key sales channel further.”

Meanwhile, James Mackenzie, head of UK marketing, added: “We are also delighted to have been able to secure Lilla’s appointment into the marketing team as she comes with a wealth of experience and knowledge that injects fresh energy and new skillsets into the team.”

Alliance Wine imports over 200 producers from 21 countries, all from individual and inspirational winemakers.

Last month, Alliance Wine became the sole UK agent for three French wineries, strengthening their offering from Burgundy, Provence and Madiran.