Report shows backlash against social media fuelling new bar trends

By Hamish Graham

A new report from CGA by NIQ and SIP by Pernod Ricard highlights a suite of predicted trends for the bar world in the next decade, including a growth in consumers’ desire for new hospitality experiences that can act as a digital detox.

The report details how many consumers are scaling back their social media feeds and are keen to pursue more mindful and memorable experiences in the real world. Bars are one such place where people are keen to switch off from the digital world, with venues across the globe beginning to ban smartphone and photography to allow customers to relax.

Remy Savage, owner of east London’s renowned A Bar With Shapes A Name, as well as winner of World’s Most Imaginative Bartender, believes this trend is one that the on-trade should be conscientious about in the coming years.

He commented: “I think there is going to be a desperate need to disconnect [from social media] at some point. It will be seen as quite cool in the future to have an experience that is left for discovery during the visit.”

This is a sentiment shared by Priyanka Blah, founder of lifestyle platform, The Dram Attic: “Disconnecting in the on premise will get more and more important because we have such hectic lives now. We don’t want to succumb to that pressure 24/7.”

Despite this emerging trend bars will need to remain simultaneously social media-savvy, with CGA’s global REACH research showing that 66% of consumers purchased a specific drink or food item after seeing it on social media.

Another hot button trend the report expects to continue is the global consumer move to alcohol moderation. The REACH data shows that around 32% of global consumers said they either are or are planning to drink less alcohol than they did a year ago.

The report emphasises that although health concerns are likely the primary motivation behind this trend, it could also be as side effect of consumers desire to spend more of their time and money on the all-round hospitality experience. A potential opportunity in this vein for the bar world to exploit is providing consumers with enhanced in-venue experience regarding the serve and the atmosphere, as well as unique activities such as masterclasses.

It is also worth noting that according to in CGA’s REACH data, of those who aimed to reduce their intake, only 6% of respondents planned on avoiding alcohol altogether. Far more of these people sought to either buy fewer drinks (23%) or save stronger serves for big occasions (30%). The report suggests that this could provide an opportunity for bars to pursue a move to lighter alcohol drinks, with this style likely to grow in popularity in the years to come.









