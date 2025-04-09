Singing the same tune: Hallgarten and Royal Albert Hall partner

By Hamish Graham

Famed London music venue the Royal Albert Hall has announced Hallgarten & Novum Wines as its latest Brand Partner, with the importer continuing to expand its commercial footprint.

The deal will see the specialist importer entrusted with the sole supply of wine to the concert hall for the next three years. Wines will be supplied at the venue’s main auditorium and Elgar Room shows through the venue’s on-site bars and restaurant.

Hallgarten will be tasked with helping shape a constantly evolving wine list to serve customers across the Royal Albert Hall's 400 yearly events. The wine list will aim to champion sustainability with both businesses keen to enhance their environmental credentials.

Additionally, Hallgarten’s team of WSET-certified educators will coordinate a training programme with the concert hall’s front of house teams.

Davina Sasha, head of partnerships and hospitality at the Royal Albert Hall, sees the partnership as an opportunity to strengthen the venue’s wine list.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Hallgarten & Novum Wines, whose range of excellent wines, stand-out reputation as a sustainable supplier, and vast experience in working with major venues makes them the perfect fit.

“We look forward to working closely with them to enhance our wine offering, and make sure that every customer’s visit to the Hall is an extra special one by introducing a new wine option alongside our longstanding favourites,” she commented.

Director of channel – sport & leisure at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, Howard Corrigan, believes Hallgarten is well placed to be a wine supplier worthy of a venue with such an esteemed reputation.

He said: “Through our partnership together, we hope to elevate the Royal Albert Hall’s wine offering and provide Friends and Patrons with a selection of sustainable wines befitting each performance, and the venue itself.

“As well as training the front-of-house team on the wine selection, we look forward to elevating the customers’ experiences with pre-performance tastings and tailored wine parings in the restaurants.”









