Aldi launches first supermarket own-label aluminium wine bottle

By Jo Gilbert

Aldi’s latest move to segue alternative formats into the mainstream is here – this time via the launch of an aluminium bottle.

The discounter’s newest alt gambit – slated to be the UK’s first own-brand aluminium wine bottle from a major retailer – is produced via Broadland Drinks and weighs just 95g. At almost 75% lighter than a standard glass bottle, and priced at £5.99, the Costellore Pinot Grigio (75cl) is all about amping up the retailer’s value-driven sustainability credentials.

Aldi previously introduced a super-lightweight bottle in partnership with Lanchester Wines and also two own-brand wines in paper bottles.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, said: “Our buying teams are constantly exploring ways to offer greater value and greener choices for our customers. Shoppers are looking for ways to make a difference, and we're proud to be leading the way with innovations like this aluminium wine bottle, building on our commitment to sustainable packaging.”

The launch comes hot on the heels of another significant launch in the arena of alternative formats.

Vinca’s 100% recycled aluminium bottles had palpable investment behind its marketing campaign earlier this year, where much was made of the claim that the packaging is ‘infinitely recyclable’ and has a 47% lower total carbon footprint than glass.

It launched at the end of March with a £9 rrp in 300 Tesco stores.

Aldi’s own-label launch meanwhile arrives in stores on 14 April. The wine itself is shipped directly from Italy and bottled at one of Broadland’s sustainably powered UK facilities.

Catherine Smith, commercial director at Broadland Drinks, added: “This initiative fits perfectly with our ambition to reduce our own carbon footprint and work with our retailers to make their businesses more sustainable. We know the biggest factor in a bottle of wine’s carbon footprint is the bottle itself, so by switching from glass to aluminium, we can help meet the rising demand for alternative lower carbon formats.”











