Profile: Thorman Hunt’s Simon Thorpe MW

Being selfish, please don’t tell the world how good TH are!” As pleas of the ‘don’t spoil the party for those in the know’ go, this comment, from a London-based wine consultant, stands as pretty flattering, whichever way you slice it. And it certainly seems to fit with the image of Thorman Hunt out in the wider trade; namely that this team of self-described ‘wine shippers’ quietly gets on with doing what it does well – shifting great wines without fanfare or fuss. And, as anyone who has attended its tastings will doubtless attest, the French-dominated, generally smaller domaine-led portfolio lands some beautiful organoleptic punches, with subtle and elegant styles being to the fore.