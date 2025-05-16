Subscriber login Close [x]
New drinks distributor to challenge 'traditional norms'

By James Lawrence
Published:  16 May, 2025

A new premium-focused distributor and brand-building company has been launched by industry veterans Seymour Ferreira (pictured, centre) and Douglas Bratten (pictured, left).

Promoting its streamlined portfolio approach and flexible service model, Chimera Brand Development aims to upend distributor norms by offering bespoke support for high-quality, independently owned drinks brands.

“Recognising that the traditional distributor model needs rethinking, Chimera knows that one model does not fit all. The approach is to build long-term value for fewer brands, with bespoke laser focus; the expert team will carefully select brands to represent, offering strategic positioning, market development and tailored distribution models,” said a representative from Chimera.

The firm's CEO, Seymour Ferreira, previously led Amber Beverage Group, where he grew the company’s revenues to over €300 million, following senior roles at Allied Domecq and Maxxium.

Meanwhile, COO and finance director Douglas Bratten is a chartered accountant by trade, having held key roles at Indie Brands and Amber Beverage UK.

“We believe the UK drinks market is ready for a more tailored and strategic distribution model,” said Ferreira.

“Chimera is about focus, integrity, and growth – supporting brand owners without diluting their identity.”

Bratten added: “By limiting the number of brands we represent, we ensure each receives the strategic input and commercial support required to grow meaningfully in a competitive market.”

Chimera makes its debut with a niche portfolio of premium and super-premium spirits, including La Gritona Tequila and Strucchi Vermouth.

The business will offer a range of services to brands, including an import-only model, full-service distribution and market execution.

With its sharp focus on sustainability and independent ownership, Chimera should be a worthwhile addition to the UK drinks trade.



