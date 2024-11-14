Subscriber login Close [x]
Michael Vachon parts company with Maverick Drinks

By James Lawrence
Published:  14 November, 2024

Maverick Drinks co-founder Michael Vachon has announced his departure from the firm, after 11 influential years at the helm.

Now owned by the Atom Group, Maverick Drinks is recognised as the UK’s first dedicated distributor of craft spirits, winning numerous industry accolades in the process, including the prestigious IWSC Spirits Distributor of the Year award four times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

“Maverick Drinks has always been more than just a distributor,” said Vachon.

“We wanted it to be a disruptor and believed in adding value in everything we do – whether it’s building up the brands we work with, participating in conversations that shape our industry, or supporting our team’s professional growth.”

Maverick Drinks has helped many nascent brands raise their profile in the UK, not least Smooth Ambler (acquired by Pernod Ricard), Teeling (majority stake now owned by Bacardi) and Howler Head – subsequently brought by Campari.

Vachon added: “Maverick Drinks has matured into one of most prominent distributors in the UK, and as I leave to focus on my own startup – Citizens of Soil – which is already making a huge impact in the olive oil category, I know Maverick will continue to cement that reputation. Once again under the ownership of its original founder, I know the business is in good hands and will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Justin Petszaft, founder & CEO of Atom Group, commented: “I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Michael over the past 11 years, his passion for spirits is unrivalled, as is his ability to turn business relationships into true friendships.”







