Holyrood celebrates international success via Dutch partnership

By Jo Gilbert

Edinburgh-based Holyrood Distillery has reported strong export growth as mid-year sales already exceed that of 2023 by 15% thanks to an exclusive partnership with Dutch importer and distributor High Spirits.

The urban distillery, which was founded in 2019, currently exports to 15 overseas markets with a further 10 confirmed for early 2025.

An independent distillery, the business’s international success is set to continue with its import and distribution partnership with the Dutch brand.

Sales director Giancarlo Bianchi said: “It’s an exciting time for Holyrood Distillery as we announce our partnership with High Spirits and begin distribution of our full spirits portfolio throughout the Netherlands. High Spirits is a young, independent supplier, with a small yet dynamic team who are experts in identifying the best-suited independent retailers for brands.”

High Spirits is a Netherlands-based specialist supplier to the off-trade which works with a network of independent specialist retailers across the country. The launch of Holyrood Distillery’s full spirits portfolio will officially commence with a series of tastings from the 6 to 8 of September, stopping off at various locations around the Netherlands. Each shop will stock Holyrood Distillery’s full spirit portfolio, which includes Height of Arrows gin, Elizabeth Yard sherry cask rum and single malt whiskies Ambir and Embra.

“Our priority is to identify the ideal export partners to tell our unique story, get liquid on lips and support our full portfolio of super-premium and innovative Scottish spirits, and we believe that High Spirits is the perfect partner to do just that.

“Despite challenging market conditions, Holyrood Distillery continues to see strong international growth and thanks to the unique characteristics of the liquid, our urban location and innovative approach we’ve already exceeded last year’s export volume,” Bianchi added.

Giancarlo’s appointment as sales director earlier this year has been key in clinching Holyrood’s overseas sales. He joined the distillery after 13 years at Penderyn Distillery in Wales where he held the position of director of sales and marketing.

Now operational for five years, Holyrood Distillery was founded by Canadian couple, Rob and Kelly Carpenter, and Scot David Robertson. The distillery’s founders had a vision to create a new kind of distillery that would reflect the dynamism and diversity of present-day Edinburgh.

The brand portfolio includes gin and rum ranges, an innovative collection of new make spirits, and since October 2023 a range of Single Malt and Single Cask whiskies.









