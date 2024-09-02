Oxford Landing clinches official wine partnership with the British & Irish Lions

By Jo Gilbert

South Australian family-owned winery Oxford Landing has been announced as the Official Wine Partner for The British & Irish Lions for their upcoming Lions tour to Australia.

Oxford Landing will introduce a limited-edition wine label to celebrate the partnership, featuring a design which merges the distinctive elements of both the Oxford Landing and The British & Irish Lions brands for next summer’s rugby tour.

Represented by Fells in the UK, Oxford Landing joined the portfolio in 2018 alongside Yalumba when owners the Hill-Smith family became a minority shareholder in the importer.

The limited-edition label will now be available in wine retailers in the UK and Ireland from February 2025 on selected products, including the Oxford Landing Sauvignon Blanc.

“As the number one selling Australian Sauvignon Blanc in the UK, we are honoured to partner with the Lions in advance of next summer’s kick-off,” Jack Glover, executive director marketing & sales for Oxford Landing, said.

“We’re thrilled to bring the essence of this partnership to life through our commemorative wine label, bringing a taste of our Riverland home and iconic Australian wines to UK and Irish consumers as they support their team through this memorable tour.”

In preparation for the first Test in July at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, the Lions will face an invitational Australian and New Zealand team in Oxford Landing’s home state at Adelaide Oval. The tour will also include fixtures against Australian Super Rugby Pacific sides in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

Tom Halsey, chief commercial officer of The British & Irish Lions, added: “We are delighted to welcome Oxford Landing as Official Wine Partner of The British & Irish Lions for next year’s Lions tour to Australia and are excited to see this partnership come to life in stores throughout the UK and Ireland.

“We look forward to working with Oxford Landing to enable us to reach and engage both new and existing fans ahead of and during the tour, which is one of the most eagerly anticipated in Lions history.”

Oxford Landing is a family-owned winery which was established by Wyndham Hill Smith in 1958. Today, the estate focuses on producing quality, sustainable, affordable wines under the Hill-Smith Family Estates banner, which is accredited by Sustainable Winegrowing Australia and a Silver Member of International Wineries for Climate Action.










