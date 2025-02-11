Fells commercial team restructures in growth push

By Hamish Graham

Among a suite of changes at Fells, Richard Brockett (pictured, left) has been promoted from national off-trade director to sales director for the company. The changes come in a renewed growth push at Fells for 2025 and the years ahead, as the importer seeks to a pursue new a brand development strategy.

Alastair Bennett (pictured, right) takes on the role of commercial development director, tasked with shaping the commercial strategy at the importer, as well as expanding Fells’ wine portfolio.

Stepping into a broader role, Paul Burden (pictured, centre), is now strategic planning director, an analytical role aimed at bolstering the company’s commercial decision-making.

Euan Mackay, MD of Fells, sees the changes as a necessary evolution amid uncertain headwinds for the wine trade.

“We have implemented these changes to ensure that we have both the right people and the right structure in place to navigate ongoing market challenges while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers and our suppliers,” he said.

Outside of changes to the commercial team, in an expanded role, wine consultant, Stefan Neumann MS, will be responsible for providing specialist insight into helping the company enhance its premium wine selection.

Within Fells’ national retail team, Anastasia Duncanson has been appointed to the role of senior national account manager, while in their London on-trade division two new additions were announced with Charlotte Haylett and Tairi Tillo joining the team.









