Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Stefan Neumann

By Harpers Editorial team

Next up in our end of year trade talking heads is Stefan Neumann, master sommelier & wine consultant for businesses such as Fells, as he reflects on remaining competitive in a challenging environment.

What have you put in place to maximise Christmas trading and what are the early indications so far?

Answering with my Fells Consultancy hat on, I would say I have never seen a year where more offers and personalised deals have been made. The attention to detail in the London and the regions sales team has been very uniform. If there is an opportunity, we will try our utmost best to put a compelling Christmas offer together.

What, for you, were the specific highs of 2024?

Being the keynote speaker for the i4c (International Cool Climate Chardonnay Conference) in Canada was truly a great honour and I enjoyed every minute of it.

Also, becoming the new regional chair for Austria at the DWWA 2025 is something I could have not dreamed of in a hundred years.

And the lows?

The aftermath of the pandemic, Brexit and overall global economic situation reflects for me in less cultural diversity within the UK market specifically within the hospitality sector. Finding well trained, engaging and motivated staff has become quite the challenge.

How have the specific challenges of this year contributed to wider drinks trends?

Challenging years bear opportunities too. This year, Fells added Copenhagen Sparkling Tea to their portfolio and the response in the on-trade to the no & low category couldn’t have been more positive. Other challenges like premiumisation and more budget friendly options pushes your buying and consultancy team to think outside of the box and maybe make them reconsider certain regions or grape varieties.

With the duty easement likely to end in February, how are you looking to mitigate the impact of rising duty on business?

Pre-purchasing stock where possible at old duty rates has proven to be a good way of softening the impact. Of course, this comes with the upfront cost and potential strain on cash flow.

I am also trying to integrate more low alcohol wines/drinks into the business which are less affected by the duty increase.

As a business, what positives are you looking forward to in 2025?

Having been appointed as a regional chair for Austria at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2025 is a huge honour for me and I am very much looking forward to it.

As a wine consultant I am also keen to continue the learning and development path I am currently on. This means in person one-to-one training, but online too with my blind tasting course.

Quick fire questions:

Ultimate turkey pairing wine?

If you are like me and save all your money to buy a handful of top end red Burgundies, then this is the time to open and drink them.

Ultimate wine turkey?

I once bought a wine from a small Eastern European shop nearby with little to no information on it besides ‘Wine of Europe’. It came in a good-looking flask – the liquid inside made me feel one of my limbs was about to fall off. At least the flask makes a good watering can now.

Most overrated spirit?

Tough one. I still have to find a Baijiu I like.

Most underrated spirit?

Eau de Vie, regardless of the country of origin. These spirits give flavour at its purest.

Chardonnay or Riesling?

In order to keep my Austrian passport, it has to be Riesling. Close call though.

Port or sherry?

I cannot and will not make a decision between those two. Just have both!

If you were a type of drink, what would you be and why?

I would be a Grüner Veltliner – lively, refreshing, sometimes a bit spicy/peppery with soft edges but never too harsh and with an underlying power of love, resilience and honesty showing proudly where I am from.









