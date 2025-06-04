UK launch of new Georgian wine collection

By Jaq Bayles

Georgian winery Tbilvino has launched its new premium wine collection in the UK through Berkmann Wine Cellars.

The range features two flagship wines in Saperavi Twin Vineyards 2022, which has already gained listings in Hawksmoor, and amber wine Qvevris Kisi 2022, which is made in traditional qvevri, highlighting Georgia's 8,000-year winemaking history.

There is growing interest in Georgian wine, with sales to the UK increasing by 72% in 2024. 33.5% of this volume was Tbilvino wine, which exported 189,708 bottles of wine to the UK in 2024.

The new Tbvilvino wines are made from grapes grown in the Vachnadziani (planted 2015) and Shashiani (planted 2019) vineyards, and are said to showcase Georgia's distinct terroir.

George Margvelashvili, executive director of Tbilvino, said: "These wines represent a bold new concept for Tbilvino, they embody our company's vision and dedication to crafting exceptional wines that reflect the rich diversity of Georgian winemaking heritage. We are confident that these wines will resonate with UK consumers seeking unique and high-quality wine experiences."

Saperavi Twin Vineyards (£15.50, 75cl) is described as: “Crafted from Tbilvino's finest Saperavi grapes, this wine showcases prominent Saperavi aromas with notes of blackcurrant, dried black plum, ripe cherry, and blackberry. The palate reveals a distinct character balanced with elegant, ripe, velvety tannins and a long finish.”

Qvevris Kisi (£20.44, 75cl) is a full-bodied wine which “captures the essence of its vineyard's unique soil and climate. Abundant with dried yellow fruit flavours, it presents captivating aromas of quince, peach, and apricot, delighting the palate with ripe, velvety, well-balanced tannins”.

The grapes were hand-picked in the cool early mornings of late September to minimise mechanical impact and are fermented for up to four months in qvevri.

The Saperavi Twin Vineyards 2022 and Qvevris Kisi 2022 are available to order through Berkmann Wine Cellars here.









