Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

UK launch of new Georgian wine collection

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  04 June, 2025

Georgian winery Tbilvino has launched its new premium wine collection in the UK through Berkmann Wine Cellars.

The range features two flagship wines in Saperavi Twin Vineyards 2022, which has already gained listings in Hawksmoor, and amber wine Qvevris Kisi 2022, which is made in traditional qvevri, highlighting Georgia's 8,000-year winemaking history.

There is growing interest in Georgian wine, with sales to the UK increasing by 72% in 2024. 33.5% of this volume was Tbilvino wine, which exported 189,708 bottles of wine to the UK in 2024.

    The new Tbvilvino wines are made from grapes grown in the Vachnadziani (planted 2015) and Shashiani (planted 2019) vineyards, and are said to showcase Georgia's distinct terroir.

    George Margvelashvili, executive director of Tbilvino, said: "These wines represent a bold new concept for Tbilvino, they embody our company's vision and dedication to crafting exceptional wines that reflect the rich diversity of Georgian winemaking heritage. We are confident that these wines will resonate with UK consumers seeking unique and high-quality wine experiences."

     Saperavi Twin Vineyards (£15.50, 75cl) is described as: “Crafted from Tbilvino's finest Saperavi grapes, this wine showcases prominent Saperavi aromas with notes of blackcurrant, dried black plum, ripe cherry, and blackberry. The palate reveals a distinct character balanced with elegant, ripe, velvety tannins and a long finish.”

    Qvevris Kisi (£20.44, 75cl) is a full-bodied wine which “captures the essence of its vineyard's unique soil and climate. Abundant with dried yellow fruit flavours, it presents captivating aromas of quince, peach, and apricot, delighting the palate with ripe, velvety, well-balanced tannins”.

    The grapes were hand-picked in the cool early mornings of late September to minimise mechanical impact and are fermented for up to four months in qvevri.

    The Saperavi Twin Vineyards 2022 and Qvevris Kisi 2022 are available to order through Berkmann Wine Cellars here.





    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    One third of UK hospitality businesses o...

    IWSR expects global drinks trade to grow...

    19 Crimes adds Tempranillo to range

    Hallgarten expands Champagne portfolio

    WSTA announces 2025 Industry Summit line-up

    London Wine Fair showcases emerging regi...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Blogs 

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

    Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95