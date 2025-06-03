Northumbrian distiller Ad Gefrin unveils limited edition blend

By Hamish Graham

Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Distillery in Wooler, Northumberland has announced a new release, its Tácnbora Limited Edition: Cognac Cask Finish.

The whisky is an alchemy of Scottish and Irish whiskies, blended and finished at the Northeastern England producer, aged for six months in ex-Cognac oak.

Once the six casks are bottled, the limited-edition run will produce between 1,800 to 2,000 bottles. Tácnbora translates to ‘standard bearer’ in Old English – the ceremonial figure who walked ahead of Northumbria’s ancient kings, leading their royal processions with a banner.

The new project is part of the distiller’s journey towards their aim of becoming a standard bearer themselves, seeking to produce their first Ad Gefrin single malt which is anticipated for release in 2026.

According to Ad Gefrin the 58.6% abv cask strength whisky shows a distinct flavour profile: “On the nose, it offers notes of honey, raisins, sandalwood and sweet tobacco, balanced with clover and custard.

“The palate reveals layers of fudge, apricots, resin and warming spice, resolving into a long, honeyed finish with hints of gorse flower and freshly cut wood.”

Ben Murphy, director of distilling, is buoyed by the latest Ad Gefrin release.

He commented: “Our journey with casks continues to evolve and excite. The Cognac finish adds a dry fruit character and gentle spice that enhances the signature sweetness of Tácnbora. It’s a wonderful example of how different casks can elevate a whisky while still retaining its heart.”

The inspiration for the Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon museum and distillery was the famed 20th Century archaeological discovery of the 7th century summer palace of the Northumbrian Kings and Queens, found just four miles from the distillery itself.









