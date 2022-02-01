Cotswolds Distillery announces plans for 'major expansion'

By James Lawrence

Leading craft spirit producer Cotswolds Distillery has unveiled plans to construct a new dedicated distillery for its whisky, allowing the firm to dramatically increase production.

On completion, this will see The Cotswolds Distillery become the largest producer of English whisky in the UK, making an eventual 500,000 litres of pure alcohol every year. The distillery will be commissioned over the Summer of 2022.

Located in Stourton, Shipston-on-Stour, the Cotswolds Distillery was founded by Dan Szor. It is currently represented by The Craft Spirits Group, an online retailer promoting multiple brands and labels within the craft spirits category.

According to the brand, “the Cotswolds Distillery achieved sales growth of 30% in volume and 35% in value in 2021 versus 2020. Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky grew 122% in the off-trade year on year.” This success was attributed to “significant growth in the off-trade, key international markets and online sales via e-commerce”.

“Since the launch of Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky in 2017, its spectacular growth in popularity has proven its ability to drive our premium brand both nationally and across key international markets.

“The long-term nature of whisky production, combined with our ambition to remain at the forefront of the fast-growing English whisky movement for years to come, is behind our decision to significantly upscale our whisky production. The priority for this ambitious expansion is retaining our signature quality and deliciousness and continuing to highlight our beautiful Cotswold homeland,” Szor said.

As part of the expansion, the Cotswolds Distillery has appointed Lynsey Eades as international sales and global travel retail director. Lynsey has previously worked at Mars, Remy Cointreau, Valrhona and Godiva and will help spearhead growth in international and GTR.

Cotswolds Signature Single Malt Whisky was launched in October 2017. It won a gold at the World Whiskies Awards 2019 and was given two stars (one of one two whiskies to do so) in the 2019 Great Taste Awards.

Cotswolds Signature Single Malt Whisky has expanded its UK distribution and is available in Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose stores across the UK. It was the first English whisky to be nationally listed by all three multiple grocers.















