Bimber Distillery announces release of first single-malt whisky

By Mathew Lyons

West London’s Bimber distillery is to release a premium small-batch, single-malt whisky.

The whisky, named The First, will have an abv of 54.2% and will retail at £120 for a 70cl bottle.

It is being produced in a run of 1,000 numbered bottles, 800 of which will be available on the UK market.

The whisky was created using single-farm barley. It was malted at Warminster Maltings before fermenting for seven days in American Oak washbacks.

It was laid down in May 2016 in five first-fill Pedro Ximenez casks sourced from a Jerez solera where they had been in use for several decades.

Darius Plazewski, Bimber’s founder and master distiller said: “It’s an extremely proud day for Bimber to be finally able to share our single malt whisky with the world.

“We’re delighted that The First is not only an enchanting single malt, but that it also stands true to the style and character of the whisky that we’re committed to producing.

“There’s been an incredible amount of hard work put in behind the scenes and I want to raise a glass in thanks to both my team and the many enthusiasts who have supported us during our first three years.”

Buyers of the first release can enter a prize draw to win ten pairs of tickets to an exclusive tasting of Bimber’s other whisky casks – including its second release, a recharred American oak whisky – with the master distiller.

To enter the competition, customers will have to post a photo of their numbered bottle, together with the opened cork, on social media under the hashtag #WeAreBimber.

The First will be available through Speciality Drinks from 13 September 2019.

Bimber launched in 2016 with a range of premium vodkas.













