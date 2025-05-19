Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

UK Hospitality welcomes youth travel element of UK-EU trade deal

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  19 May, 2025

UK Hospitality has welcomed the news that a UK trade deal agreed with the EU yesterday (Monday) includes cooperation on a youth experience scheme which could see young people able to work and travel freely in Europe again.

The government said the scheme would be “capped and time-limited” and “would mirror existing schemes the UK has with countries such as Australia and New Zealand”.

Following the announcement of the deal, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UK Hospitality, said: “The new agreement with the EU to remove trade barriers is positive news for hospitality businesses and will help to further increase access to high-quality, affordable food and drink for business and consumers alike.

“We’re pleased that there is a clear commitment to cooperate further on a youth experience scheme.

“These schemes are beneficial for those already working in hospitality, tourism and other cultural sectors to live and work in either the UK or EU. Not only does it provide economic benefits, but it also provides new opportunities for critical cultural exchange, which ultimately delivers richer experiences for customers.

“I urge both parties to pursue a model with maximum flexibility, and mirroring existing schemes with Australia and New Zealand is a sensible approach.”

According to No.10, the main thrust of the trade deal is that it will “make food cheaper, slash red tape, open up access to the EU market and add nearly £9 billion to the UK economy by 2040”.

The government website reported the minister for European Union relations and lead government negotiator Nick Thomas-Symonds as saying: “Today is a historic day, marking the opening of a new chapter in our relationship with the EU that delivers for working people across the UK.

“Since the start of these negotiations, we have worked for a deal to make the British people safer, more secure and more prosperous. Our new UK-EU Strategic Partnership achieves all three objectives. It delivers on jobs, bills and borders. Today is a day of delivery. Britain is back on the world stage with a government in the service of working people.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Waud Wines buys Slurp

New drinks distributor to challenge 'tra...

Three Wine Men rebrand ahead of 2025 exp...

Venus Wine and Spirits expansion continu...

Last call for Top 50 Sommelier 2025 nomi...

LWF unveils sustainability partnerships...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95