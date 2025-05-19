UK Hospitality welcomes youth travel element of UK-EU trade deal

By Jaq Bayles

UK Hospitality has welcomed the news that a UK trade deal agreed with the EU yesterday (Monday) includes cooperation on a youth experience scheme which could see young people able to work and travel freely in Europe again.

The government said the scheme would be “capped and time-limited” and “would mirror existing schemes the UK has with countries such as Australia and New Zealand”.

Following the announcement of the deal, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UK Hospitality, said: “The new agreement with the EU to remove trade barriers is positive news for hospitality businesses and will help to further increase access to high-quality, affordable food and drink for business and consumers alike.

Read more: UK brewery numbers continue to decline

“We’re pleased that there is a clear commitment to cooperate further on a youth experience scheme.

“These schemes are beneficial for those already working in hospitality, tourism and other cultural sectors to live and work in either the UK or EU. Not only does it provide economic benefits, but it also provides new opportunities for critical cultural exchange, which ultimately delivers richer experiences for customers.

“I urge both parties to pursue a model with maximum flexibility, and mirroring existing schemes with Australia and New Zealand is a sensible approach.”

According to No.10, the main thrust of the trade deal is that it will “make food cheaper, slash red tape, open up access to the EU market and add nearly £9 billion to the UK economy by 2040”.

The government website reported the minister for European Union relations and lead government negotiator Nick Thomas-Symonds as saying: “Today is a historic day, marking the opening of a new chapter in our relationship with the EU that delivers for working people across the UK.

“Since the start of these negotiations, we have worked for a deal to make the British people safer, more secure and more prosperous. Our new UK-EU Strategic Partnership achieves all three objectives. It delivers on jobs, bills and borders. Today is a day of delivery. Britain is back on the world stage with a government in the service of working people.”







