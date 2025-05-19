UK brewery numbers continue to decline

By Jaq Bayles

The number of breweries in the UK has declined by 136 since the end of March, continuing the downward trend reported in January, when brewery numbers had dropped by 100 since the start of 2024.

According to figures released by the SIBA UK Brewery Tracker, the total number of active breweries stood at 1,641 at the end of March.

SIBA CEO Andy Slee said: “Times are incredibly tough for independent breweries and while the price of a pint in pubs may be rising for drinkers the price brewers are paid for their beer actually dropped over the last 12 months. What is desperately needed is a lower tax burden for pubs, lower direct taxes for brewers, and greater access for independent breweries to sell to pubs in their area – many of whom are currently controlled by global beer supply.

“The latest brewery tracker figures do take into account some brewing businesses which have been winding down during the last 12 months and we have also further improved our tracking processes - but even factoring that in, clearly things are not moving in the direction the industry would have hoped.”

The SIBA Independent Beer Report 2025 showed that, on average, 60% of pubs within 40 miles of an independent brewery were inaccessible to them, blocking small brewery sales and reducing consumer choice. The same report also showed small independent brewers were earning less for the beer they sell, despite prices rising in pubs.

The regional brewery closure figures show a mixed picture across the UK. The Moving Annual Total (MAT) figures shows the south east suffered the biggest loss, with a 38 net closure rate, the Midlands lost 33 breweries overall in the past year, followed by the east, which lost 20, and the north east, which lost 19 breweries.

Scotland saw 11 closures, Northern Ireland and the south west six each, and the north west five. Wales was the only UK region in growth, with an increase of two breweries in the past 12 months.









