Jennings Brewery reopens

By Jaq Bayles

Jennings Brewery in Cockermouth, Cumbria, is reopening on July 4 after two years, having been closed by Carlsberg Marston’s in 2022.

It will be bringing back historic, award-winning beers, alongside two new ones, and launching an on-site taproom. The brewery is aiming to attract both tourists and locals, as well as supply beer to pubs across Cumbria.

Jennings, established nearly 200 years ago, returned to local, independent family ownership in February after being boughth by local business owners Kurt and Rebecca Canfield. The brewery plans to return Jennings to its roots, bringing back old favourites like Sneck Lifter and Cocker Hoop, alongside new additions such as Derwent Mild and Back Yam a nod to the Cumbrian dialect phrase meaning “back home.”

Following a series of opening events, the taproom will be open seven days a week throughout the summer, from Friday, 4 July. Beer will be available in casks and bottles, and MD Chris France has promised to prioritise supply to local pubs.

“Jennings has a special place in the heart of Cumbria, and bringing these beers back has been a real privilege,” he said. “Jennings beer may have been absent for a number of years, but local support hasn’t dwindled – we’ve had a very warm welcome back. I’m determined to repay that support, and we’re prioritising local free trade pubs for our first deliveries.”

Development plans for the brewery site include an expanded taproom, a distillery, short and long-term office space and workshops for local tradespeople.

“This is a long-term development project,” said Chris. “There’s so much potential in the site and we’re working closely with the local council to build something special for the town. We need to both respect the heritage that makes the site what it is and find new ways of using old buildings. We’ll be hosting a number of events too, with live music, comedy nights, and heritage and art exhibitions already in the schedule.”









