Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

DTC sales give Gusbourne post-pandemic boost

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 June, 2022

The latest financial results from English wine producer Gusbourne have reinforced the strong position of the category within the UK market.

Revealing its audited end of year results to 31 December 2021, Gusbourne posted a net revenue of £4.191m. This was a 99% increase – almost double – on 2020 (£2.109m) and higher than the pre-audited estimation of 95%.

Founded in 2004, the Kent-based winery produces a range of premium sparkling and still wines. According to a representative from the firm, Gusbourne has partly attributed its continuing success to a huge increase in direct-to-consumer sales.

DTC sales online and in person, coupled with visitor experiences at the cellar door in Kent has led to doubling of income here from £0.677m to £1.389m. Furthermore, it has seen significant growth in UK trade sales as the industry continued to recover from the prior year effects of Covid-19 with net wine sales up by 168% on 2020 to £1.934 million,” they said.

As reported by Harpers, Nyetimber also enjoyed a very profitable year in 2021, with a sales rise of 55%. The latest figures from WineGB show that both exports and domestic sales of British wine increased last year.

Charlie Holland, Gusbourne's CEO and chief winemaker, commented: “2021 marked a welcome return to normal trading for English wine, and I am pleased to report that it has been another successful year for Gusbourne.”

He added: “The growth in direct-to-consumer sales in particular reflects our ongoing investment in marketing, compelling wine offers and new and exciting product releases. These results allow us to look confidently into the future as we further develop the Gusbourne brand’s premium status and market positioning, invest in further growth of sales in the UK and internationally and continue to innovate across all areas, including planned new product development in respect of Gusbourne’s vintage premium wines.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Harpers' 30 Under 30 winners announced

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2022

Ukrainian wines seek independents

Harpers Wine & Spirit Digital Edition

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

30 Under 30: The drinks trade’s future l...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

...

Liberty Wines: Director of Operations

...

Daniel Lambert Wines: National Sales Account Manager

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95