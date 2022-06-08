DTC sales give Gusbourne post-pandemic boost

By James Lawrence

The latest financial results from English wine producer Gusbourne have reinforced the strong position of the category within the UK market.

Revealing its audited end of year results to 31 December 2021, Gusbourne posted a net revenue of £4.191m. This was a 99% increase – almost double – on 2020 (£2.109m) and higher than the pre-audited estimation of 95%.

Founded in 2004, the Kent-based winery produces a range of premium sparkling and still wines. According to a representative from the firm, Gusbourne has partly attributed its continuing success to a huge increase in direct-to-consumer sales.

“DTC sales online and in person, coupled with visitor experiences at the cellar door in Kent has led to doubling of income here from £0.677m to £1.389m. Furthermore, it has seen significant growth in UK trade sales as the industry continued to recover from the prior year effects of Covid-19 with net wine sales up by 168% on 2020 to £1.934 million,” they said.

As reported by Harpers, Nyetimber also enjoyed a very profitable year in 2021, with a sales rise of 55%. The latest figures from WineGB show that both exports and domestic sales of British wine increased last year.

Charlie Holland, Gusbourne's CEO and chief winemaker, commented: “2021 marked a welcome return to normal trading for English wine, and I am pleased to report that it has been another successful year for Gusbourne.”

He added: “The growth in direct-to-consumer sales in particular reflects our ongoing investment in marketing, compelling wine offers and new and exciting product releases. These results allow us to look confidently into the future as we further develop the Gusbourne brand’s premium status and market positioning, invest in further growth of sales in the UK and internationally and continue to innovate across all areas, including planned new product development in respect of Gusbourne’s vintage premium wines.”







