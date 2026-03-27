Alliance Wine/H2Vin achieves ISO 14001

By Oliver Catchpole

Importer Alliance Wine/H2Vin has earned the ISO 14001:2015 certification for its UK operations, achieving a flawless audit from the British Measurement Bureau on its first attempt.

The certification followed a rigorous two-stage process, performed by the external auditor over two days.

This covered each aspect of performance – including leadership and planning, operations, carbon management, compliance and ‘continual improvement’.

Alliance said that the process had “highlighted several clear strengths”, including strong environmental risk assessments, staff training and engagement and effective waste management.

Commenting on the certification, Linda Cowan, operations director at Alliance, said: “Achieving this certification is a major step forward in our mission to build a wine business that can generate positive impact.

“It’s a testament to the passion of our teams in Scotland and London and our conviction that environmental leadership will define the future of our industry.”

Auditors also noted the company’s use of renewable energy, its decarbonisation plan (which involves an insetting scheme) and its clear eco-design standards.

Marta Juega Rivera, head of Positive Impact at Alliance, commented: “Achieving a flawless audit outcome is a testament to our team’s passion for environmental excellence.

“It reinforces that sustainability isn’t an add-on for Alliance, it’s built into every process, every decision, and every bottle we move.”

The importer is also developing a carbon reduction plan in-line with ISO 14064-1, along with proactive investment into carbon measurement technology.

Alliance added that this certification “reinforces its position as a leader in the UK wine trade” and demonstrates that “environmental responsibility is a viable choice”.

The company has been independently owned and run for over 40 years, importing wine from over 20 countries.

Along with its UK distribution, Alliance produces wine around the world, selling to more than 20 countries.

ISO – the International Organization for Standardization – brings together global experts to form a consensus on “the best way of doing things”.

Its certifications are in areas that range from security to food and agriculture to diversity (and obviously include environmental sustainability).

ISO 14001 is the internationally recognised standard for environmental management systems.











Image – the Alliance team









