EWGA Wines earns ISO 14001 accreditation for environmental practices

By James Bayley
Published:  14 October, 2024

EWGA Wines, a Lancashire-based importer and wholesaler, has been awarded the ISO 14001 certification, marking its commitment to sustainability in the wine trade. 

This accreditation recognises businesses with structured environmental management systems and makes EWGA one of the few companies in the UK wine sector to meet the standard.

“We are thrilled to have earned the ISO 14001 certification, which highlights our commitment to sustainability and green practices,” said Adrian Moeckell, MD of EWGA Wines. “This accomplishment not only sets us apart from competitors but also aligns with our core values of reducing waste, conserving resources, and protecting the environment.”

The company has made significant efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, including the installation of solar panels at its Lancashire headquarters in 2023. All sales staff now drive electric vehicles, cutting reliance on fossil fuels and lowering emissions. EWGA Wines is also a signatory of Harper’s Sustainability Charter, underlining its dedication to responsible business practices.

EWGA collaborates with wine producers who share similar sustainability goals, working closely with growers who are focused on reducing their carbon footprints. Many of the company's key producers are accredited by domestic environmental bodies, ensuring sustainable winemaking practices.

A major part of the ISO 14001 process involved working with Lancashire-based consultancy HSE Advice UK. Their support was key to navigating the certification. Moeckell added, “Partnering with a local business like HSE Advice UK reinforces our commitment to supporting the regional economy.”

EWGA Wines recently ranked 13th in the Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers list, further solidifying its position in the industry.



