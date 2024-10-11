Alcohol consumers less supportive of calorie labelling, UCL study finds

By James Bayley

A new study has shed light on how mandatory calorie labelling on alcoholic beverages might influence consumer attitudes and drinking habits in the UK. Conducted by researchers at University College London (UCL), the survey assessed the potential impact of introducing calorie information on alcohol packaging and its implications for low-risk and hazardous drinkers.

The study, involving 4,683 adults across England, found that while a majority of respondents expressed positive attitudes towards calorie labelling, support was significantly lower among alcohol consumers compared to non-drinkers. The results indicate that mandatory calorie labelling could affect drinking patterns, particularly among hazardous drinkers, who were more inclined to alter their behaviour in response to such labelling.

The survey revealed that 57.9% of respondents thought alcohol calorie labelling would be useful, and 63.6% agreed it should be available in shops and supermarkets. Just over half (51.7%) of those surveyed supported labelling in hospitality venues like pubs and restaurants. However, drinkers were less likely than non-drinkers to back these measures. After controlling for factors such as age, gender, and socioeconomic status, both low-risk and hazardous drinkers showed less enthusiasm for the implementation of calorie labels.

The introduction of calorie labels could potentially drive changes in drinking patterns. According to the study, 46.4% of alcohol consumers said they would alter their drinking habits if calorie information was displayed on alcoholic beverages. The most common changes included choosing lower-calorie drinks, drinking less frequently, and engaging in more physical activity.

If mandatory calorie labelling is introduced, the UK alcohol sector may see shifts in consumer preferences and sales patterns. Brands could consider expanding their range of low & no alcohol beverages and offering more lower-calorie options to retain market share.

However, given that only around half of alcohol consumers indicated they would alter their habits, the impact on public health goals, such as reducing obesity or lowering alcohol-related harm, may be modest.

Nevertheless, mandatory calorie labelling could still serve as an important tool within a broader public health strategy. According to the researchers, “Promoting more positive attitudes to calorie labelling might lead to stronger intentions to reduce consumption.” They suggest that policy measures could be supported by targeted campaigns aimed at raising awareness of the caloric impact of alcohol, particularly among less educated and older demographic groups who showed more resistance to the concept.

In anticipation of such regulations, some alcohol producers have already started including calorie and nutritional information on their products voluntarily. This proactive approach could become a differentiator for brands looking to appeal to health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, alcohol retailers and the hospitality sector may need to prepare for potential changes in consumer demand, such as a greater preference for lower-calorie or non-alcoholic options.

The findings from UCL’s study on calorie labelling align with insights from the Portman Group’s 2024 Market Review, featured in the October edition of Harpers. While the UCL study indicates limited support for calorie labelling among alcohol consumers, the Portman Group highlights that voluntary adoption of health and safety information, such as the UK Chief Medical Officers’ (CMO) drinking guidelines, has been widely embraced by the industry.

With 99% of products now featuring the CMO’s advice and many brands going further to include elements like calorie information and drink-driving warnings, the Portman Group’s voluntary approach contrasts with the more regulatory focus of the UCL study. As noted in our Portman focus, these improvements have been achieved without legislative intervention, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to promoting responsible drinking. This suggests that a blend of voluntary initiatives and public health strategies could complement each other to achieve broader consumer awareness and behaviour change​

The UCL study used the 10-item Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) developed by the WHO to assess alcohol consumption levels. Scores range from 0 to 40, with higher scores indicating a greater risk of alcohol dependence. Respondents were categorised as low-risk (scores 1–7), hazardous (8–15), and harmful or dependent (16+). Due to the low number of harmful/dependent drinkers, scores above 7 were grouped as hazardous for analysis.







