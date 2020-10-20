Campari becomes Portman Group’s newest member

By Lisa Riley

The Portman Group has welcomed Campari UK as its newest member

The latest recruit, the fifth member to join this year, brings the total membership to thirteen.

Joining the Portman Group was the “logical next step for us to build on our responsible practices, which also encapsulate how we treat our employees and how we give back to the environment”, said Brad Madigan, MD at Campari UK.

“We are committed to social responsibility with 100% of ATL communications containing a responsible consumption message, we also ensure all promotion at our events centres around responsible drinking,” he said.

“We believe that if you value an internationally recognised gold standard self-regulatory model then it is up to the industry to step up to support the system,” he added.

Campari’s support would allow the Portman Group to keep working hard in its aims of showing the alcohol industry to be “effectively self-regulated and socially responsible”, said CEO John Timothy.

“Now more than ever, we need support from the industry’s most reputable companies to help us shape the conversation surrounding alcohol. We encourage producers and retailers, both large and small, to talk to us about how they can play their part in engaging with the key policy challenges and aid us in telling the story of this socially responsible sector.”

Founded in 1860, the Campari Group now has a portfolio of over 50 major brands in the premium and super premium sectors. With its headquarters in Italy, it distributes to over 190 nations around the world.

Earlier this month, the Portman Group revealed the new chair of its Independent Complaints Panel (ICP) – Nicola Williams, an experienced barrister, judge and ombudsman, continuing to set out a new era of leadership for the UK’s regulatory body.



